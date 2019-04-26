Azerbaijan GP: Practice team notes - McLaren

Carlos Sainz: "It was a bit of a hectic session - as we all expected after missing FP1. I think everyone wanted to be out there for as much time as possible, including us. We tried to do as many laps as we could even though there were quite a lot of yellow flags, as always in Baku, and it was difficult to warm up the tyres.

"A challenging session but we didn't come out of it too disappointed. Still a lot of work to do tomorrow, I think. I'm far away from being comfortable here with the car, so we need to see what we can do."

Lando Norris: "Overall it wasn't as long a day, or as action-packed, as I was hoping but we still made the most of it. There was a lot of track development through the second session because it was pretty much FP1. Although the F2 cars had been running, the track was improving a lot - but still very dusty, very slippery and quite difficult to drive.

"Given the lost time, we made good choices when prioritising the things we needed to test and it was a very busy session in terms of the amount of laps we fitted in. I think it was still a positive day for us, but tomorrow's another day."

Andrea Stella, Performance Director: "We knew coming to Baku that there would likely be disruptions in terms of incidents, but obviously today was quite exceptional with one session cancelled, two red flags and plenty of yellow flags.

"Despite this, we were able to go through our programme, which included testing some upgrades, finding a good balance in the car, understanding the tyres and also getting the drivers comfortable at a track that is very demanding with the proximity of the walls and the high speeds that the cars reach at the end of the straights.

"Overall, despite the disruption of the session, it was as relatively positive day, and we hope to confirm this during the rest of the weekend."