Williams partners with FT

Williams and the Financial Times have announced a multi-year partnership aimed at increasing both organisations' visibility among global, influential audiences and combine marketing assets, enabling the team's commercial partners to access integrated sponsorship and advertising solutions.

The deal sees the FT become an official partner of Williams ahead of this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix. It is the first time the FT has partnered with a team in F1, complementing the FT's successful annual event and content series entitled 'The Business of Formula One'.

The FT logo will appear on the inside of the rear-wing end plate of the FW42 during the remainder of 2019 FIA Formula One World Championship.

"I am delighted to announce the Financial Times as an Official Partner to ROKiT Williams Racing," said Claire Williams. "In only a few short years, the landscape for marketing and brand exposure has changed significantly for all sports, including Formula One. The opportunity to collaborate with the FT to embrace these new forms of media and digital opportunities is hugely exciting for both our team and our existing partners, and I am looking forward to seeing how the partnership develops."

"This is a hugely exciting partnership between two iconic British brands, both operating globally and at the forefront of their respective fields," said David Buttle, FT Global Commercial Marketing Director. "The innovative structure of this deal will both extend the FT's brand and bring together complementary commercial assets and capabilities.

"We're pleased to announce this at a landmark moment for both the FT - which recently secured its 1 millionth paying reader - and Formula One - which just held its thousandth race, in Shanghai."