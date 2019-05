Monaco GP: Qualifying team notes - Williams

George Russell qualified 19th and Robert Kubica 20th for the Monaco Grand Prix. George continued to improve on his time with a 1:13.477 on his final flying lap of Q1 to finish P19. Robert's best time of the session was a 1:13.751 to finish P20.

Dave Robson, Senior Race Engineer: The performance of the car is still disappointing but nonetheless today's running has gone well. Both drivers carried on from their running on Thursday and again made no mistakes. The car has worked reliably throughout the practice sessions, and this has allowed us to make steady progress this weekend. The engineers both trackside and in Grove worked hard yesterday to improve the car setup and tyre preparation. The team operated seamlessly this afternoon to produce a well-executed Q1 session. Robert and George enjoyed clear runs throughout and were able to push the car to its limits. Unfortunately, the pure pace of the car was not good enough today to challenge the teams ahead. With no yellow flags, or major mistakes by other drivers, we weren't presented with any opportunity to outperform the underlying pace of the car.

George Russell: I felt like we maximised qualifying. I was pleased with my lap at the end, I put it all on the line and got the most out of the car. It was pretty fun and a thrill to complete a lap like that around the streets of Monaco. For the race, I need to keep it on the black stuff, out of the walls and pick up the pieces from other people's mistakes.

Robert Kubica: The conditions today were better in terms of the feeling and the grip, but that was the case for everybody. From a driving and operational point of view we did everything that we could, but we were unlucky with traffic when we left the garage. All in all, it was a smooth session and tomorrow will be difficult race.