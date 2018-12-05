Site logo

FIA confirms 2019 calendar

NEWS STORY
05/12/2018

Today's meeting of the FIA's World Motor Sport Council in St Petersburg, saw the FIA's World Motor Sport Council confirm the 21-date calendar first proposed by Formula One Management in August.

There are no changes to the original submission and no asterisks, the United States Grand Prix having been given ASN approval.

Though there is no repeat of the triple-header witnessed this year, there are a number of double-headers in a season which begins a week earlier than this year and runs into December.

As it currently stands, the British Grand Prix in July, is the last to be held at Silverstone, while 2019 also sees Germany, Italy, Spain and Mexico in the final year of their contracts

Date Race Circuit
17-Mar Australia Melbourne
31-Mar Bahrain Sakhir
14-Apr China Shanghai
28-Apr Azerbaijan Baku
12-May Spain Barcelona
26-May Monaco Monaco
09-Jun Canada Montreal
23-Jun France Le Castellet
30-Jun Austria Spielberg
14-Jul Great Britain Silverstone
28-Jul Germany Hockenheim
04-Aug Hungary Budapest
01-Sep Belgium Spa Francorchamps
08-Sep Italy Monza
22-Sep Singapore Singapore
29-Sep Russia Sochi
13-Oct Japan Suzuka
27-Oct Mexico Mexico City
03-Nov USA Austin*
17-Nov Brazil Sao Paulo
01-Dec Abu Dhabi Yas Marina

