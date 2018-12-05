FIA confirms 2019 calendar

Today's meeting of the FIA's World Motor Sport Council in St Petersburg, saw the FIA's World Motor Sport Council confirm the 21-date calendar first proposed by Formula One Management in August.

There are no changes to the original submission and no asterisks, the United States Grand Prix having been given ASN approval.

Though there is no repeat of the triple-header witnessed this year, there are a number of double-headers in a season which begins a week earlier than this year and runs into December.

As it currently stands, the British Grand Prix in July, is the last to be held at Silverstone, while 2019 also sees Germany, Italy, Spain and Mexico in the final year of their contracts