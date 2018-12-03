Hamilton takes a tumble on Superbike

It's understood that Lewis Hamilton had a minor crash while riding his Superbike at Jerez last week.

The 5-time Formula One World Champion took two of the latest additions to his 'toy collection', Yamaha R1 superbikes, prepared by WSB team Pata Yamaha, to Jerez, following his final win of the season in Abu Dhabi.

Whilst lapping the Spanish track with Alex Lowes and Michael van der Mark, Hamilton crashed his bike at Turn 7, but was able to walk away with only his pride dented.

Wearing a plain black helmet and leathers, the only obvious clue to his identity was the number 44 sported on his bikes.

Earlier in the week the track had been used by both MotoGP and WSB for testing.

A keen bike fan, last year Hamilton spent a couple of days on track with LCR Honda rider Cal Crutchlow in California, the pair both sponsored by energy drink Monster.

Hamilton is an ambassador for MV Agusta, which has produced a number of limited-edition bikes in cooperation with the Briton.

On Sunday evening the Briton tweeted "sick couple of days in Jerez" along with a picture of himself in action.

Picture Credit: Lewis Hamilton / Twitter