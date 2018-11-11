Site logo

Brazil GP: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
11/11/2018

Full details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Grande Premio Heineken do Brasil.

Driver Team Stint 1 Stint 2 Stint 3
Hamilton Mercedes SSU MN
Verstappen Red Bull SSU SN
Raikkonen Ferrari SU MN
Ricciardo Red Bull SSU SN
Bottas Mercedes SSU MN SN
Vettel Ferrari SU MN SSU
Leclerc Sauber SSU MN
Grosjean Haas SSU MN
Magnussen Haas SN SSN
Perez Force India SSN SN
Hartley Toro Rosso MN SSN
Sainz Renault SN MN SSN
Gasly Toro Rosso SSU MN
Vandoorne McLaren SN MN
Ocon Force India SN SSN
Sirotkin Williams SN MN
Alonso McLaren SN MN SSN
Stroll Williams SN MN SSN
Hulkenberg Renault SN
Ericsson Sauber SSU MN

