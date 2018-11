Ocon penalised for Verstappen clash

Esteban Ocon has been handed a time penalty and three penalty points for his clash with Max Verstappen during today's Brazilian Grand Prix.

The Force India driver was being lapped by the Dutchman, who was leading the race, but as they went through the Senna Esses he attempted to un-lap himself.

The two cars touched and span, Verstappen losing the race lead in the process and incurring damage to his floor.

Having reviewed the video evidence from multiple angles as well as the timing and positioning data, the stewards deemed that Ocon) was a lapped car.

The stewards also noted that the Frenchman was on new supersoft tyres.

As he attempted a pass on the leader to un-lap himself at the outside of turn one, the stewards determined that Ocon failed to complete the pass, and as a lapped car, fought the leader for track position, causing the collision at turn 2.

Ocon was subsequently handed a 10 second stop and go penalty, which didn't affect his final result (15th) in addition to 3 penalty points, bringing his total to 5 for the 12 month period.