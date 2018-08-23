Belgian GP Power Unit elements

Details of drivers power unit elements used prior to the Johnnie Walker Belgian Grand Prix.

Driver Car ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE Hamilton Mercedes 2 2 2 1 2 2 Bottas Mercedes 3 3 3 2 2 2 Vettel Ferrari 2 2 2 2 2 2 Raikkonen Ferrari 2 3 2 2 2 2 Ricciardo Red Bull 3 3 3 3 3 3 Verstappen Red Bull 2 3 2 3 2 2 Perez Force India 2 2 2 1 2 1 Ocon Force India 2 2 2 1 1 1 Stroll Williams 2 2 2 1 1 1 Sirotkin Williams 2 2 2 1 1 1 Hulkenberg Renault 3 3 3 2 2 2 Sainz Renault 2 3 3 2 2 2 Hartley Toro Rosso 6 5 5 5 3 3 Gasly Toro Rosso 5 5 5 4 3 3 Grosjean Haas 3 3 3 2 2 2 Magnussen Haas 3 3 3 2 2 2 Alonso McLaren 3 3 3 3 2 2 Vandoorne McLaren 2 2 2 2 2 2 Ericsson Sauber 3 3 3 2 2 2 Leclerc Sauber 3 3 3 2 2 2