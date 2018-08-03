Site logo

Video: Ricciardo's Road Trip

NEWS STORY
03/08/2018

Formula One's summer break conjures up images of sun-soaked beaches, lazy days spent beside the pool and quiet evenings nodding off to the sound of waves gently lapping...

Nuts to that! Any kind of break is useful for one thing and one thing alone - a massive road trip, and where better to do that than the USA!

Daniel Ricciardo takes the RB7 on the ultimate road trip from San Francisco to Monument Valley before taking a small detour south, to Sin City itself, Las Vegas.

From the Golden Gate Bridge to the Strip enjoy this awesome slice of Americana.

LATEST IMAGES

