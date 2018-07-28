Site logo

Force India goes into administration

28/07/2018

Force India deputy principal Bob Fernley has confirmed that the team has been put in administration.

The move followed a court hearing in London yesterday.

"An administrator was appointed by the court for Force India F1 this evening," Fernley subsequently told Reuters.

In a further twist to the tale, it is understood the situation was brought to a head by Sergio Perez, who is owed in excess of $4m as part of various sponsorship deals he brought to the Silverstone-based outfit.

Engine supplier Mercedes is also understood to be owed around $15.5m, and like Perez is understood to have been involved in the action that led to yesterday's hearing.

Speaking yesterday at the Hungaroring, the team's COO, Otmar Szafnauer, said: "Within a week or at the most two, our financial future will become more clear and I believe much more secure.

"I know there's discussions going on in the background and I'm not privy to those because it's a shareholder issue," he added. "I'm not a shareholder otherwise I would know more. It will be very soon."

It is widely thought that the timescale referred to relates to that fact that a major investor or possible new owner is about to step in.

While most of the current speculations cites Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, Auto Motor und Sport claims interest from a number of other potential buyers including an American businessman, a New York investment fund and current sponsor BWT.

However, another possible buyer is Russian fertiliser billionaire Dmitry Mazepin, whose son Nikita is a development driver for the team. Ironically, the father of the team's official test and reserve driver, Nicholas Latifi, recently invested £203.8m in McLaren.

While the team has regularly punched well above its weight in terms of the finance available - finishing fourth in the team standings for the last two seasons - this year has been particularly tough, with the lack of cash flow making development even harder, hence the team's struggle to match its performance of recent years.

