German GP: Qualifying team notes - Ferrari

Scuderia Ferrari qualified in pole position for tomorrow's German Grand Prix, courtesy of Sebastian Vettel. His team-mate Kimi Raikkonen will start the race from P3.

Sebastian Vettel: "You always try to do your best every day. Today has been one of those days, the car was fantastic. I could feel it in Q1 already and then in Q3 I knew I could get a good lap. Racing here in Germany means a lot to me and hopefully we can get first place tomorrow. We built a strong car and we know there's still potential. Also, we know we can still improve race by race, because there's still some weaknesses, but overall we are competitive and strong. So, it's up to us to make good use of this potential everywhere we go."

Kimi Raikkonen: "Today the car was working well and in qualifying I knew there was a lot of lap time in it. On my first try in Q3 I had a good feeling and the lap was looking good, but then I made a mistake and got sideways. We had the speed to do better, but I did not want to make any crazy mistake and risk throwing everything away, so on my last try I took it a little bit easier. Third position is obviously not ideal, but in the end it is a pretty good position to start from. It's difficult to say what will be the key to the race. So far our car has been good and I expect it to be the same tomorrow, but the conditions might change. As for every race we'll try to do our maximum and see what it brings in the end. We need to do the best we can."