Renault planning series of street demos

As anticipation grows for the return of the French Grand Prix, residents of the south of France will have even more opportunities to see, hear and feel the excitement of F1 as Renault participates in a series of demonstration runs across the Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur region.

Following on from its successful demonstration run in Nice on Sunday 11 March, Renault will run its 2012 V8 F1 car and Renault Sport R.S.01 lightweight GT Sportscar in eight locations across the region from 1 to 10 May.

Each demo will be the centrepiece of exciting public-facing activities including pit stop practices, driving simulators, Batak pro challenges, driver meet and greets and competitions to win French GP tickets.

The schedule takes in some of the most picturesque and largest towns in the region across ten days:

1 May: Chateaurenard

2 May: Miramas

4 May: Aubagne

5 May: Toulon

6 May: Le Lavandou

8 May: Saint-Raphael

9 May: Apt

10 May: Roquebilliere

"This is the first time such an ambitious programme has ever been organised to bring the general public closer to Formula 1," said Cyril Abiteboul. "We are proud that Renault, along with the region, is involved in this unique activity, which underscores all our central values. Everyone at Renault Sport Racing and within the wider Groupe Renault is incredibly excited about the return of our home Grand Prix in June. We have already announced a partnership with the circuit and are pleased to work with the region around the track to publicise the race as much as possible."