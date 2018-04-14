Chinese GP: Qualifying notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "We achieved a good car balance and feeling today so I don't think we could have done too much more, I would say fifth on the grid is quite realistic and where we should have been. I don't feel like we got the maximum out of the engine in Q3, I think there would have been some time to find if we had. We are losing time on both of the straights which is hard to make up in other areas of the track, we knew the corners would be important but it was not enough to make up the difference. In general it was not a bad Qualifying, Ferrari were very fast but we were not that far off Mercedes at the end. In the race they can't use these engine modes so, based on the long run pace, we can be a lot closer to the guys in front. We have a different strategy, it may be a one stop or possibly a two stop race and depending on temperatures and degradation things can change. Hopefully we'll have a clean start and then we'll have to see if we can get up the field and secure a podium."

Daniel Ricciardo: "I'm happy to have got out in Qualifying and I want to thank the mechanics for doing such a great job. I think they have broken their own record for an engine change several times and they did it again today. It got to 2pm and the guys were saying get ready, but we didn't think it was going to happen. I didn't expect to get out but I was ready to go and excited when I did. What happened this morning wasn't the mechanics' fault but they had all the pressure to put the new engine in the car in time and they did very well. In the end it's relatively close, we're at the tail end of the top six which isn't ideal, but I think with all things considered it wasn't a bad afternoon and I'm just thankful that the team were able to get me out there. I think they all start on softs in front of us tomorrow and from what I understand myself and Max will start on ultrasofts, so strategy will definitely play a big part and hopefully it can help get us up on the podium."

Christian Horner: "It was a fantastic effort from the crew on car three, assisted when possible by the car 33 crew to get an engine change turned around in such a short period of time. There was a significant amount of work to get Daniel out for Q1 and everyone in the garage did a brilliant job. Progressing through to Q3 in fifth and sixth is about where we are pace wise on this track in Qualifying trim, but hopefully we can be in a more competitive shape tomorrow. We have a different tyre to start the race on so hopefully that will make things interesting."

