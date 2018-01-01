Happy New Year from Pitpass

Pitpass would like to wish all its readers a very, very happy and prosperous New Year and a great season of racing in 2018.

For those of you who can be bothered, with just a minor change that's exactly the same line we used a year ago, and a year before that, and a year before...

Being English, I have never understood the Scots' obsession with Hogmanay, but ten years living 'north of the border' allowed me to see how seriously they take it first-hand.

Personally, I have always been of the 'same sh**, different date' school of thinking, but it would be wholly wrong to expect everyone to live by such a negative philosophy.

Therefore, rather than look ahead to 2018 with doom and gloom, fearing another year of Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton domination, let's just hope that in 2018, as in 2017, Ferrari can raise its game a further notch, that Sebastian Vettel can stop those 'red mist' moments and that Red Bull can take a step forward also.

Trying my level best to remain upbeat and positive, I'll put aside my fears; be they in terms of Honda failing to get it right, Red Bull threatening to quit, Lewis making social media gaffes, Ferrari threatening to quit, Zak Brown enjoying as many roles as George Osborne, Mercedes threatening to quit and Chase Carey and friends telling us all how good it is going to be... eventually.

Instead I'll just hope that we all get a season to remember - for all the right reasons - and that a year from now we're feeling upbeat and almost salivating for 2019... though the number of driver contracts due to expire this year should help on that count.

2018 will mark our 18th year of F1 coverage, the site having out-lasted the (F1) career of Felipe Massa... though perhaps we shouldn't talk too soon on either count.

While I, on behalf of the scoundrels that comprise the Pitpass team, wish you and yours the very best for 2018 and beyond, may I also thank you for loyalty.

Chris Balfe

Long-time readers will know that we don't do gossip, though we do enjoy the odd bit of scandal and absolutely adore rattling the cages of those that inhabit Plant Paddock... something we shall continue to do.

Be it on track or off there are likely to be fun and games over the months ahead, I do hope you'll continue to enjoy them with Pitpass.