Well, that's awkward

In winning the 2017 McLaren Autosport BRDC Award last night, young British driver Dan Ticktum took another massive step towards his ultimate goal of Formula One.

Indeed, as is the tradition, the award, which has previously gone to Paul di Resta, Anthony Davidson, Jenson Button and David Coulthard, includes a simulator role with McLaren and a test drive with the Woking team.

The only problem is, Ticktum is a member of the Red Bull Junior Team.

Indeed, the youngster, who only a week earlier had won the prestigious Macau Grand Prix, was signed to the Red Bull Junior Team in January.

While it is understood McLaren will give the Londoner an outing next season it will not be in a contemporary car. However, the Woking outfit unofficially admitted that the simulator role is not possible, Ticktum having already experienced Red Bull's simulator.

"I had an amazing weekend in Macau and this has exceeded that," Ticktum told reporters, "I cannot put into words how proud I am right now."

"People know I had a tough career to start with and there have been some very important people who believed in me, particularly Red Bull, Christian Horner and Dr Helmut Marko," he added. "They've given me a chance and I hope I can do them proud."

World champion, Lewis Hamilton, who was named best international racing driver and British competition driver, did not attend the event and instead sent a video message.