Abu Dhabi GP: Qualifying notes - Red Bull

Daniel Ricciardo: "I'm happy with the end of Quali. I'm so happy to have jumped Ferrari and the second row is good. We thought we could get close to Ferrari but as Qualifying went on, it looked like they were too quick. During the first run in Q3 we were slow but I knew we could get a lot more out of the car, we just had to figure it out. We understood the tyre temperature a little better and then it was a much quicker lap. It hasn't been the perfect year of Saturdays for me, so it's nice to finish 2017 with a good one. We were pretty solid all weekend, just not quite on the pace of the top three but tomorrow I think we can have a chance for the podium. I don't think the start will be straightforward, it's the last race of the year and everyone wants to win so there could be some action and hopefully I'm there to be a part of it."

Max Verstappen: "It wasn't a great Qualifying session for me today, we have struggled to find a good set-up all weekend and today was no exception. The changes we have tried did not impact the car how I would have liked and then by the time you get to Qualifying it is too late to change anything else. Like I said yesterday, I haven't been able to find a good level of grip here which means I am always fighting with the car and it makes it difficult to drive. The conditions for the race should be similar to tonight so I think it will be a hard race from our side but let's wait and see what we can do. Daniel is in front of Kimi so hopefully that could mean a bit of a fight for us tomorrow and we can avoid a lonely race. I did the best I could with the car, sometimes you have to accept that you are not fast enough, learn from it, come back and try harder next time. I'll do my best so let's see what we can achieve from P6."

Christian Horner, Team Principal: "Today we saw one of Daniel's best Qualifying laps of the season to make it on to the second row for the start of tomorrow's race. He managed to put it all together right at the end of Q3 with an excellent effort. Max is starting in P6 on the grid and has not been happy with his car balance all weekend, and whilst that improved during Qualifying, he still wasn't totally at ease with the car. As we go into the last race of the year, we will certainly give it all we've got. It will be great to finish the season on a high note and hopefully we can sign off on 2017 with that tomorrow."