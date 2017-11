Marko issues statement amidst Renault row

As the Toro Rosso / Renault disagreement intensifies, with some sections of the media claiming the French manufacturer could withhold its engines from the Faenza team for the remaining races, Helmut Marko has issued his own statement on behalf of Red Bull.

"Over the last 10 years, many successful, we have been through every emotion with our current engine supplier," says the Austrian. "As usual at the end of another long season, emotions are running high but it is a valued relationship and will remain so.

"There has never been any question that we have not been treated fairly and equitably by our engine suppliers. And that is still true today."

Angered at Renault's claim that the ongoing issues are car specific, in its own statement issued ahead of this morning's practice session, Toro Rosso boss Franz Tost not only dismissed the claim, but hinted that the battle for sixth in the constructors' standings might be influencing the French manufacturer, a move that particularly angered Renault.

With Tost refusing to back down, it appears that Marko has been called on to play Devil's Advocate, an unusual move given the Austrian's usual lack of diplomacy.