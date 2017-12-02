Sauber confirms Ericsson and Leclerc for 2018

Two more pieces of the 2018 jigsaw fell into place this morning when Sauber announced that Marcus Ericsson will be joined by F2 champion Charles Leclerc next season, with Antonio Giovinazzi as reserve driver.

The announcement was made at a press conference in Milan, attended by Sergio Marchionne, president of the Fiat Chrysler group whose Alfa Romeo division will be a technical partner of the Swiss outfit, FIA president Jean Todt and FOM boss Chase Carey.

While Leclerc's appointment comes as no surprise, the youngster being a product of the Ferrari Driver Academy, there will be raised eyebrows at the decision to retain Ericsson who enjoyed the dubious distinction of being the only regular F1 driver to fail to score a point this year.

An idea of the proposed livery was given, albeit using the 2017 car. The 2018 contender will enjoy the latest spec Ferrari power unit.

More to follow.