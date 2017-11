Fears Halo will penalise bigger drivers

Following a long period during which Formula One drivers closely resembled jockeys in terms of stature, in recent years changes to the cars and regulations have allowed those of a slightly taller and bulkier persuasion to compete.

Indeed, the average height of this year's field has been 1.78m, with Nico Hulkenberg and Brendon Hartley leading the way. In terms of weight, Hulkenberg tops the scales, with Bottas, Wehrlein and Ericsson not far behind.

However, with the introduction of the Halo next season, these drivers could find themselves at a disadvantage, as the small and lighter drivers - we're talking the likes of Alonso and Perez - benefit.

While the weight limit has been increased by 6kgs in order to accommodate the Halo, the required mountings, not to mention modifications in order that the device passes the mandatory load test, are said to have added as much as 14kgs.

As a result, some teams, already concerned that the use of ballast will become a thing of the past, are now looking to the other component where some unnecessary weight can be shed... the driver.

"My car is already very much on the limit if not overweight this year," admits Romain Grosjean. "If the Halo is really that heavy, it's going to be a problem.

"I'll have to lose a bone!" he sighs. "Honestly, I'm underweight, and I would be heavier if I had the choice. There are proposals in the pipeline in the future to solve the problem."

"It's a huge challenge. It's massive," Force India's Andy Green told reporters. "It's a big headache at the moment, trying to design a car that hits the weight limit and weight distribution target."

Indeed, Green, a long term critic of the device, believes the teams are in for a shock when it comes to the load tests, fearing many will see their devices destroyed.

"It's a proof loading, it's a slow application of the load," he said. "It will almost destroy the halo while it's doing it.

"Is it a worry? Absolutely, it's a worry for all the teams when they first do it. It's a huge load. Huge!"

As a result, some, including Nico Hulkenberg, one of the drivers most likely to be affected, still believe the Halo will not see the light of day next year and that if it does it won't see out the season.

"I don't think the Halo will survive very long in F1, to be honest," said the German. "I think people will realise it's not that necessary.

"For me as a taller and heavier driver it's definitely going to be a bit of a penalty," he added. "The team has already told me there might be some overweight issues for me, and asked me if I could go on a diet. The answer was no!"