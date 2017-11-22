Lewis Hamilton gets mentioned in budget speech

Despite fitting the Spitting Image idea of Conservative politicians to the exact pantone shade of grey, Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond's budget speech today was littered with jokes.

While, Larry David has no need to worry that 'Spreadsheet Phil' will be turning to penning his own comedy script any time soon, most of the jokes being somewhat feeble, at least one was directed at F1.

Announcing that he is to increase air passenger duty on premium-class tickets and also private jets, Hammond said; "sorry Lewis", clearly a reference to Lewis Hamilton who was in hot water recently after it was revealed the world champion avoided paying taxes on his private jet.

Slightly better was his dig at Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn over autonomous cars.

"I know that Jeremy Clarkson doesn't like them, but there are also other reasons to pursue this technology," he said, before turning to Corbyn and adding that it was "not the first time you've been snubbed by Hammond and May".