Vettel: The best man won

While the British media did its best to stir up the 'did he, didn't he' debate over the first lap clash(es) that resulted in Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton dropping down through the field and necessitating pit stops, it appeared to fail to spot the German pull alongside the Briton at the end of the race and applaud him.

Subsequently, though clearly dejected at having failed to claw his way back through the field to keep his title hopes alive, while talking to reporters in the media pen, Vettel grinned when he was approached by the Briton. The two men hugged, and Vettel congratulated the Mercedes driver on his fourth title.

At no point were there any accusations, far less suggestions to "suck my b****".

Indeed, the German admitted that the best man won.

I‘m down, obviously," he told reporters. "It's tough to cross the line and realise that you're not in the fight anymore. That sums it up.

"It's Lewis's day," he continued. "He was crowned world champion and he deserves that, overall he was the better man and did the better job, simple as that.

"Right now, it's disappointing. Next year will be a different story, as we all start again, but right now, in these moments, you need to give credit to the best man and that is him this year."

For much of the season it appeared that it was Vettel who would add to his tally of (four) titles, but in the second half of the season, ironically at Monza, it all began to go wrong.

After a disappointing performance at Monza, where Hamilton finally assumed the championship lead, worse was to follow at Singapore where Vettel collided with teammate Kimi Raikkonen and Max Verstappen at the start. Subsequent technical issues for the German and his team in Malaysia and Japan saw the German now playing catch-up.

However, despite talk of head-to-heads, we never really saw the two go at it, other than the embarrassment of Baku, Vettel all but rolled over for Hamilton in Austin. Nonetheless the two appear to have respect for one another, even if the mind games are all too obvious, almost clumsy.

"I don't fear him. I like racing with him," said Vettel. "I would have liked a little bit more of that this year, but overall, they were just the better bunch.

"He's done a superb job all year round and deserves to win the title. So congratulations to him."