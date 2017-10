Hartley to partner Gasly in Mexico

Toro Rosso reveals that Brendon Hartley will partner Pierre Gasly in this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix.

This afternoon the team issued the following brief statement:

"Scuderia Toro Rosso's Driver Line-Up for the upcoming 2017 Mexican Grand Prix will be formed by the following pairing: Pierre Gasly and Brendon Hartley."

Brought in to replace Gasly who was on Super Formula duty in Japan, Hartley gave a good account of himself in Austin, despite being hampered by an engine penalty that saw him banished to the back of the grid before he'd turned a wheel.

However, with Daniil Kvyat giving a strong performance and bringing his car home tenth to score another vital point, there was speculation over whether the Russian might be retained.

As it happened, in what some might see as divine providence, Gasly's trip to Japan was wasted for a typhoon meant the final round of the season was cancelled after practice leaving the Frenchman runner-up.

While Hartley is retained for the back-to-back race in Mexico, it remains to be seen what line-up Toro Rosso will opt for in Brazil and Abu Dhabi, the Faenza team seemingly enjoying an embarrassment of riches at present.