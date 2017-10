Gasly's Super Formula switch in vain

If he makes the most of it, despite the best efforts of the engine regulations that will see him demoted to the back of the grid on Sunday, Brendon Hartley should possibly thank his guardian angel for this weekend's long-awaited F1 race debut.

The Kiwi got the drive after Pierre Gasly, at the urging of Honda, withdrew from the United States Grand Prix in order that he could contest the season finale of the Super Formula series, in which he trailed (Toyota-powered) Hiroaki Ishiura by half-a-point.

However, as Hartley prepares for today's qualifying session at COTA, Gasly will be left kicking his heels in Japan as the event at Suzuka was cancelled due to a typhoon.

With the race cancelled, Gasly, who is back in the Toro Rosso for the final three races of the season, misses out on the Super Formula title.

The Faenza team has yet to decide who will partner Gasly in the remaining races. While Daniil Kvyat is back in the fold this weekend, he is replacing Carlos Sainz who has moved to Renault, while Hartley is replacing Gasly... who was replacing Kvyat.