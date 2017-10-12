Gasly to miss Austin for Super Formula

Pierre Gasly is to miss the United States Grand Prix in favour of the Super Formula finale.

The possibility of the Frenchman missing the Austin event became apparent over the Suzuka weekend, ironically at a time Toro Rosso confirmed the early departure of Carlos Sainz for Renault.

Honda, which will supply engines to Toro Rosso from next season, was keen to see Gasly contest the final round of the Super Formula season, the Frenchman, running a Honda-powered car, just half-a-point behind championship leader Hiroaki Ishiura who is Toyota powered.

While Toro Rosso has yet to confirm who will replace Gasly, who was drafted in to the Faenza team to replace Daniil Kvyat, but who now returns to replace Sainz, team boss Franz Tost is keen to introduce fresh blood, though the superlicence rules mean his choice is somewhat limited.

All things considered, perhaps the best option for Toro Rosso might be to call on the services of another driver involved in the Sainz merry-go-round, Jolyon Palmer.

The Briton not only has plenty of experience of the 2017 cars, and putting him in the second car would at least offer the chance to compare his performance with that of the Spaniard who has taken his seat at Renault.

Fact is, there don't appear to be that many options for the Faenza team.