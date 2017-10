Palmer gets a grid penalty

Renault's Jolyon Palmer joins Carlos Sainz, Valtteri Bottas and Fernando Alonso as the Briton becomes the fourth driver to pick up a grid penalty for Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix.

Like the two Spaniards, the Briton has taken on a new Internal Combustion Engine, MGU-H and Turbocharger, thereby incurring a 20-place grid penalty.

The engine change, which it is believed was a precautionary measure, has prompted fears that other Renault users, including the Red Bull duo, may yet encounter issues which necessitate similar engine changes and thereby penalties.