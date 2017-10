Grid penalty for Alonso

After two relatively trouble-free weekends - and we stress the word relatively - it's business as usual for Fernando Alonso at Suzuka as he takes a 25-place engine change following an engine change.

His team discovered a late hydraulic leak which meant changing the engine and breaking the curfew in the process.

Along with as new Internal Combustion Engine, the Spaniard takes on a new Turbocharger, MGU-H, MGU-K, battery and control electronics. In the case of the Turbocharger and MGU-H, his tenth of the season.

The penalty means that the Spaniard will join countryman Carlos Sainz at the back of the grid on Sunday after the Toro Rosso driver incurred a 20 place grid penalty after changing his Renault engine.