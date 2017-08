Vandoorne set for 35-place grid penalty at home race

Despite scoring his first point of the season in Hungary, and subsequently being retained by McLaren for 2018, it was back down to earth with a bump today for Stoffel Vandoorne as he faced up to the prospect of a 35-place grid penalty for his maiden home Grand Prix.

As it seeks to improve performance and reliability, Honda is introducing a number of new parts for its Spec 3 power unit at Spa-Francorchamps this weekend as it also eyes next weekend's back-to-back event at Monza.

With the youngster set to take a new power unit, turbocharger, MGU-H, MGU-K and control electrics, he is facing a 35-place grid penalty on Sunday.

The new components are likely to be run on the Belgian's car only, and if successful will be used on Fernando Alonso's car next weekend, which will leave the Spaniard facing a similar penalty.