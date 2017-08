Changes at Spa-Francorchamps

Ahead of this year's Belgian Grand Prix, a number of changes have been made to the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, mainly in respect of the higher lap speeds being achieved under the new rules.

Two additional rows of tyres and a second conveyor belt have been added at Turns 4, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15, while a 2000 tube inserts have been fitted to various tyre barriers around the track.

The guardrail on the right between Turns 8 and 9 has been replaced with a wall, while the kerb on the apex of Turn 15 has been extended as far as the asphalt section on the right after the corner, a drain has also been installed in front of this kerb.

The detection point for the first DRS zone is located 240m before Turn 2, with the activation point 310m after Turn 4, while the second zone has a detection point 160m before Turn 18 and an activation point 30m after Turn 19.

Tyre choices are soft, supersoft and ultrasoft, a step softer than in 2016 when Nico Rosberg won on a two-stop strategy that saw him start the race on softs before two stints on mediums.

While Friday is expected to be overcast, rain is expected on Saturday and Sunday, with heavy rain anticipated throughout the race.