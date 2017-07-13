Rosberg lost drivers' title trophy

Nico Rosberg has revealed that he recently lost the Drivers' Championship trophy.

Sepaking at the F1 London Live event in London, the 2016 champion revealed that ahead of his appearance at the Festival of Speed he sent the historic trophy to Goodwood where it was to be put on display. However, it got lost in the post.

"It is very special to me, of course, but I had a massive scare because we sent it off to Goodwood recently – with super-high security – and it got lost,” he told the crowd.

"It was gone for five days," he continued. "It was lost, it was lost in the post! But it's all good now, so I'm very happy.

"This means so much to me!" he added, clutching the gold and silver trophy which bears the sigantures of the drivers who have won it. "I had some restless days, but now it's back."

Despite a number of appearances in recent weeks, the German insists he has no intention of donning his overalls again permanently and is enjoynig retirement.

"I'm working on my bucket list," he revealed, "I'm going to Wimbledon on Friday, and then to the Grand Prix on Sunday before heading off to Silicon Valley in California for an inspirational trip."