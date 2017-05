Alonso's 2018 car?

Should this year's attempt at the second leg of his Triple Crown exploits prove unsuccessful, Fernando Alonso can take comfort in the fact that should he head back to the Brickyard next year the cars are going to look a whole lot better.

IndyCar has released the concept images of the body kit that will be used by all competitors in 2018.

The newest images give more definition to the sleek and bold look of the universal aerodynamic bodywork kit that will fit to the current Dallara IR-12 chassis next year.

The supplier of the universal kit has yet to be finalised (McLaren? - Ed), but it has been reverse-designed to start with a look of past Indy car favourites while also incorporating the latest technological and safety advancements.

The sanctioning body for the series is on target to begin testing the car by mid-summer.

Teams will still choose between Chevrolet and Honda engines and as with the current aero kits provided through the end of this season, the universal car will come in two configurations: one for superspeedway ovals and the other for street courses, road courses and short ovals.