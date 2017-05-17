Site logo

Alonso experiences Indy traffic

17/05/2017

Fernando Alonso ran the most laps of anyone on the second day (117), as he worked to become comfortable racing in traffic.

The No 29 McLaren-Honda-Andretti Honda driver finished 24th on the speed chart with a top lap of 221.029 mph.

"It felt OK, it felt as I expected," he said. "Obviously, here it's very important to keep close to the car in front of you, to take the benefit from the next straight. It was useful. I'm on the best team for that; we are six cars and we were running together.

"My teammates were amazing helping me," he added. "I knew they were taking care of me in some moments of the run, so that was good and, yeah, first time for me, learning every lap here and there.

"When I follow them, learning what they do, how they attack the next corner or the next lap, how they prepare the overtaking, so it was very useful and a very productive day."

