Monaco GP: Practice notes - Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel: "I was pretty happy with the afternoon session. We had a small issue at the start of the session which needed some extra time to be looked at, but then we were on our way.

"It's fun to drive these cars around Monaco because they're faster than in the past. They're also wider, and I kissed the barrier a couple of times this morning, but I could carry on with no damage.

"Overall it has been a good day. It's only Thursday, so we have to wait for Saturday to get a clear picture, but it is nice to have a good feeling with the car already. I was very happy with the first run in the morning and since then we didn't have to change too much, but we improved the car in the afternoon. It feels good on a quick lap, the long runs are a bit harder to judge because of traffic.

"Now it's about fine-tuning and we have time for that. Yet, we still have to do something more on the car to be more competitive. Meanwhile, we'll have some commitments at the track tomorrow; it is more relaxed than usual because we have more time, but we are definitely not on holiday!"

Kimi Raikkonen: "Today it was getting better and better and that's the main thing. We made smooth progress; In the long runs the feeling with the car was good, while on the shorter ones we still have to improve a little bit.

"We made some changes and it got better all the times. We only need to work on small things to get a nicer feeling all the time and see once we push where we end up on Saturday. For sure it will be close between quite a few cars and so we obviously we need to do a good job."