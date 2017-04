FIA has alternative to Halo

Ahead of next year's planned introduction of the controversial Halo device, at tonight's drivers' briefing the FIA introduced a possible alternative, the 'Shield'.

Essentially it is very similar to Red Bull's alternative to the Halo, the Aeroscreen (pictured), though small and supposedly more aesthetically pleasing.

Like the Aeroscreen it has not had anywhere near the testing of the Halo, indeed this is the reason the FIA rejected the Red Bull concept as an alternative.

Even though the Halo is due to be introduced next year, many drivers remain sceptical, while the most common complain about the Aeroscreen - and now the Shield - is visibility.

As ever, agreement between the teams is needed, with a majority agreement on the type of protection to be introduced next year acceptable before the April 30 deadline, after which unanimous agreement is required.

