Verstappen: Speed isn't that important

While Jean Todt claims that it is the speed and look of the cars that matters most to fans, the FIA president essentially dismissing calls for more overtaking in the wake of the season opener in Melbourne, Red Bull star Max Verstappen says the exact opposite.

Talking at today's official press conference the youngster said that engine noise and overtaking is more important than speed.

"One thing I miss is the engine noise," admitted the Dutchman. "When you are a little kid and you are standing next to the track, even when they were not going 350 (k/mph) but 310 or 320, it was something magical when they passed.

"Now, we are going really quick, even quicker than before, but on the straight it doesn't look as quick as a few years ago when you still had the engine noise. That makes a big impression on the fans.

"Also there needs to be more action in terms of overtaking," he continued. "Soon as you get that back in to it, it doesn't matter how fast the cars are around a lap, I think the engine noise takes over a lot more than having a car which is 3s faster compared to last year."

All this and he wants a return to V10s, V8s and V12s... not only a great, ballsy driver but a future FIA president in the making.