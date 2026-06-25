Briatore pleased with Colapinto's progress

"He's improving a lot," says Alpine boss, Flavio Briatore of Franco Colapinto.

Now in his second season with the French team, the Argentine, like his teammate, appears to be taking full advantage of the switch to Mercedes power.

While his teammate has scored points in every race, Colapinto has scored in four, his best results being in Canada and Miami.

Following his impressive debut with Williams in 2024, he faced an altogether tougher time following his switch to Alpine, numerous crashes and incidents appearing to put his future in doubt.

However, the French team stuck with him, and it appears to be paying off.

"Franco is integrating much better in the team," Briatore tells the Beyond the Grid podcast. "He's improving a lot, mentally, technically, relationship with the team. We're working very hard with him.

"He's moving to Monaco," adds the Italian. "I see him a lot in Monaco. We're talking a lot with him. This young driver arrived in Formula 1 with a lot of pressure and to settle mentally is not easy. We need to help him."

Of course, other than the usual pressures that go with being an F1 driver, Colapinto carries the hopes of his nation, along with an army of supporters who are regularly called out for their toxicity on social media.

Briatore insists that the youngster is gradually overcoming his initial lack of confidence.

"We've done a lot of work with Franco and now, little by little, the confidence has arrived," he says. "I don't know the level of talent we will arrive at with him, but sure enough, a talent. This is 100 per cent."

Looking ahead, Briatore says: "If Franco is performing like he's performing now and the relationship between Franco and Pierre is like now, it's the same we have with Alonso at the time, with Fisichella, with Trulli, super relationship. Why not?," he says of the Argentine's chances of being retained for 2027.

"I know Franco very well now. We know Pierre very well. We are in the moment to technically build up the team, consistency. Maybe. We have plenty of races to go just to the end of August and before the summer break, we decide."

However, there is an elephant in the room, a Spanish elephant, a Spanish elephant with two titles and who is managed by Briatore.

Some say a deal has already been agreed to bring Alonso - for he is that elephant - back to Enstone, so perhaps Briatore is merely looking to keep those Argentine fans off his back.