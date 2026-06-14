Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix: Race team notes - Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso: "We had an issue with the battery and had to retire the car.

"We are struggling with our performance, and we know this is our situation until around the summer break. The support from the fans has been incredible this weekend and I want to thank them for everything. Unfortunately, we couldn't give them what they wanted."

Lance Stroll: "I had to retire the car because of a gearbox issue; I couldn't get third or fourth gear for the last couple of laps. We'll investigate it further after the race. We have a lot of things to work on, and we're focussing on our upgrade package which is due around summer break. Until then, we know things will continue to be difficult."

Mike Krack: "A difficult weekend came to an end with a DNF for both cars. Lance reported a gearbox issue, whilst Fernando had to stop due to a problem with the battery. We'll now regroup and look ahead to Spielberg.

"I want to thank all the Aston Martin Aramco fans here - it was nice to see all the green in the grandstands and we really appreciate the support. We'll keep pushing hard to hopefully give you more to cheer about in future races."