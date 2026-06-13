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Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix: Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

NEWS STORY
13/06/2026

Lance Stroll: "We're still suffering from drivability issues here in Barcelona.

"We're down on downforce, which is especially tough around this track, and we don't have the power we need. We'll see what tomorrow brings."

Fernando Alonso: "There are no surprises that we qualified at the back as we know this is our level of car performance right now. We had downshifting issues and it was very difficult to drive the car in each Qualifying lap. It's always special to drive in front of the Spanish fans though and thanks to them for their amazing support over the weekend."

Mike Krack: "We knew coming into the weekend that this track would expose our true pace, and that is reflected in our qualifying result. Both drivers and the team gave it everything today, but we have to accept that this is our current position and do what we can in tomorrow's race."

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