Japanese Grand Prix: Practice team notes - Alpine

Pierre Gasly: "Generally speaking it has not been an easy day for us here in Suzuka.

"In Free Practice 1, we struggled with the balance but we made a decent improvement for Free Practice 2. The feeling in the car is still not where I want it to be so we definitely have more to find ahead of tomorrow. The leaderboard is very tight, especially up to P7, behind the top three teams. Only a couple of tenths of a second splits P15 to P7 so I am sure it will be very close again in Qualifying tomorrow. If we can make some small improvements, I think it will have a big impact to our end result so the hard work will continue behind the scenes tonight and I am sure tomorrow can be better."

Franco Colapinto: "Overall it has been a tricky Practice Day but one where we have learnt a lot. It is my first time driving at Suzuka, this legendary track, and it has been really cool to experience this place in a Formula One car and taking on some of these very special corners. We built up our confidence lap by lap and by the end of Free Practice 1 we were in a much better position but not feeling totally confident in the car, especially some of the high-speed parts. It was similar in Free Practice 2 so we have a few details to look at and fix and hopefully we can go into Qualifying tomorrow in a much better and more competitive place."