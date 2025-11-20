Norris feeling more in control

Leading the championship by 24 points, Lando Norris attributes his recent run of good form to being in control.

Of course, others might put it down to other things, such as the slump his teammate has suffered and some questionable decisions both by the McLaren strategists and race stewards.

Nonetheless, the Briton, who has previously shown a weakness in terms of wearing his heart on his sleeve, has shown a new resilience in recent weeks, and his results are all the better for it.

"What has served me so well recently is by going flat out, staying out of trouble and the chaos behind," he told reporters in Las Vegas. "It's almost a safer bet," he added.

"Protecting my championship lead is not the right mind-set to have," he insisted. "I come here to win. I'll go to the next race in Qatar to win. I will still treat it as if I'm not in a championship and that's the mentality I'll have.

"Of course, I feel a little bit more in control, but nothing changes because of whatever points I've got."

34 points down on Oscar Piastri following the Dutch Grand Prix, Norris was asked to what he attributes the ongoing turnaround.

"It is hard not to do a better job than I was doing at the beginning of the season," he laughs, before adding: I have a very strong group of people around me to support me, to direct me and help me whether I have had a good weekend or a bad weekend.

"I'm also more positive and less negative about when I have bad days and bad sessions. And I believe in myself that I can turn it around. I've done that a good amount of times now, and that's a very reassuring feeling that I need."