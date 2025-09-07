Max's Monza Masterclass

Bearing in mind David Croft's near orgasm over the fastest ever lap in the history of the sport, it's probably best not to remind him that Monza was also the site of the closest ever finish in the history of F1, Peter Gethin edging out Ronnie Peterson by 0.010s in 1971, in a race in which the top five finishers were covered by just 0.061s.

Then again, based on yesterday's qualifying coverage, were a similar finish on the cards today the cameras would no doubt cut away to the premature celebrations in the back of the McLaren garage or perhaps a group of children or women in the grandstands.

Sadly, due to the numerous changes to the track and indeed the cars, such close racing is the stuff of history so let's not get carried away.

That said, it was a brilliant lap from Max, while Lando also deserved credit for his time considering that it came at the end of a "push, cool, cool, push" strategy.

With no hope of the Weather Gods getting involved it is unlikely that Max can covert his pole position into a win, but you can rest assured that he will give it his best. No wonder Toto is in no rush to 'announce' a new deal with George, for the Austrian clearly wants a one-year deal that will leave him free to recruit the Dutchman in 2027 as the Briton well knows.

At the end of that long, long run down the main straight comes one of the hardest braking spots on the entire calendar, the scene of many an incident, so as ever the old adage of surviving the first lap before thinking about winning very much applies.

However, as we have seen over the years, the second chicane is just as notorious - remember last year - as are the Lesmos and Ascari.

While the Autodromo is pretty much point and squirt compared to the old days it is still a track to be treated with respect, and one that bites back.

Throughout the weekend we have seen drivers struggle for grip, be it the tyres or the wind, and the main priority, other than surviving the opening corners is to keep it on the black stuff.

The McLarens have to be favourites, and while Max will be up there we expect him to be fighting for a podium, but with whom.

Leclerc will be boosted by the home crowd, however his team's hopes take a serious knock with his teammate's demotion to tenth courtesy of the Zandvoort penalty.

The warm conditions will not help Mercedes, meaning that the likes of Bortoleto, Alonso and Bearman could spring a surprise.

Going back to the nature of the track, whatever happens out front, the rest of the field is likely to feature on or two DRS trains so a good start - and optimal tyre strategy - is imperative.

From the three hours of free practice it's clear to see that this will be a race with only one pit stop. Medium and hard should be the compounds doing most of the work, offering the best compromise between performance and durability and, between the two there's not much difference in terms of degradation.

Having said that, the soft could find itself with an important role, especially for drivers able to lengthen the opening stint at least to lap 32, or on the other hand, if there's a neutralisation towards the end of the race.

Verstappen has two sets of fresh hards, while all the big guns have just one set of new mediums.

Having had new engines fitted overnight, Gasly and Hadjar will both start from the pitlane, having qualified 19th and 16th respectively.

The pitlane opens and Bortoleto leads the way, followed by Hulkenberg, Lawson, Antonelli and Russell.

Barely before a wheel has turned, both Aston Martin drivers are in trouble for practice start infringements. They will be investigated after the race.

All are starting on mediums bar Albon, Ocon, Stroll Hadjar and Gasly who are on hards, and Lawson who is on softs. Fresh rubber for everyone bar Stroll and Hadjar.

They head off on the formation lap, all getting away.

As the pitlane opens, the air temperature is 27 degrees C, while the track temperature is 44 degrees.

All around the circuit the fans cheer the field.

"Box to retire the car," Hulkenberg is told as the grid forms. "Are you serious?" he asks.

They're away!

As Verstappen and Norris are neck and next down the straight, Piastri tucks in behind the Red Bull. Norris runs wide over the grass kicking up a cloud of dust.

Norris has the inside for the first part of the chicane but Verstappen has the inside for phase 2. However, the Dutchman misses the corner and rejoins ahead of Norris while behind Leclerc and Piastri are side-by-side. Further back Bortoleto and Tsunoda also cut the corner.

"What the ****, what is this idiot doing," asks Norris, "he put me on the grass and then cut the corner."

Leclerc gets ahead of Piastri as they exit the first chicane, the pack heading around the Curva Grande.

Into the second chicane Norris is all over Verstappen while Leclerc is all over the McLaren. Around the Lesmos and Piastri goes around the outside of Leclerc to reclaim third.

At the end of Lap 1, it's: Verstappen, Norris, Piastri, Leclerc, Russell, Alonso, Bortoleto, Hamilton, Tsunoda and Antonelli. However, as they cross the line Verstappen is told to hand the position back to Norris, which he does.

As Norris and Verstappen battle, Leclerc passes Piastri again as the exit the chicane, while Bortoleto is all over Russell.

At the start of Lap 4, Verstappen passes Norris under braking for the first corner. Hamilton is all over Alonso.

As expected it is fast and furious with battles throughout the field.

At the start of Lap 6 Piastri squeezes through on the inside of Leclerc at the first chicane, with Russell looking to take advantage of any mistakes.

Hamilton passes Bortoleto for sixth as he shakes off Alonso.

Russell makes a move on Leclerc but is unable to make it stick as Antonelli is all over Tsunoda.

Ocon has a 5s penalty for forcing another driver (Stroll) off track.

Lawson pits at the end of Lap 9 to get rid of his softs.

Lap 10 sees a new fastest lap from Verstappen (23.088) as he builds a 3.2s lead. This was not expected.

Behind Tsunoda there is a DRS train of six cars, though his 'train' is closing on that headed by Bortoleto.

4.007s down on race leader Verstappen, Norris is 5.5s clear of his McLaren teammate.

"This is good. Nice and clean," Leclerc is told.

Lap 16 sees another fastest lap from Verstappen (23.001), he subsequently posts a 22.890.