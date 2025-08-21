Cadillac: Bottas speculation intensifies

There is increasing speculation that Valtteri Bottas will be announced as a Cadillac driver over the Italian Grand Prix weekend.

With little genuine news to report during the shutdown because the factories are shut down - it's in the name - the teams' and drivers' social media admins have resorted to ever increasing banalities in order to keep the new fans engaged, Charles' Leclerc's taking the opportunity to promote his ice cream along with an energy drink and whisky that he endorses.

However, over the last 48 hours there has been increasing activity relating to Cadillac and Bottas, though neither have commented on the situation.

The Finn has been regularly linked with the Cadillac drive, as has Sergio Perez, and with the American team insisting that it is looking for experience to start with one would be hard pressed to find a better line-up.

Last month, team boss Graeme Lowdon insisted that "nothing is decided", this coming at a time Bottas posted a cryptic social media post in which he eyed the seat in a Cadillac SUV.

However, there has also been talk of one of the seats going to a less-established driver, one with just a season or two behind him, which has led to speculation over Mick Schumacher and Guanyu Zhou, indeed the German admits to having held talks with the team.

Then there is Brazil's Felipe Drugovich, who has the backing of Fernando Alonso, while there is also Jak Crawford, who has the benefit not only of being an American, but has links to the new team having been a reserve driver for the Andretti Formula E team, which, like Cadillac, is owned by the TWG organisation.

With Cadillac set to initially use Ferrari engines, an announcement at Monza would make sense.

Ironically, if he does get the gig, Bottas' debut race for Cadillac would see him with a 5-place grid penalty, the result of his clash with Kevin Magnussen in Abu Dhabi last year.