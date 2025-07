Audi gets a title sponsor

Audi and Revolut join forces as Revolut become the title partner of the team from the 2026 season onward.

The partnership unites two premium brands with a shared ambition to challenge convention and drive consistent innovation - both in motorsport and in global finance.

Revolut, which was valued late last year at $45bn - making it the most valuable private tech company in Europe - is a multinational neobank and fintech company that offers banking services for individuals and businesses and was founded in 2015 by Nikolay Storonsky and Vlad Yatsenko. It operates in over 48 countries and caters to over 60 million retail customers globally.

The common goal of the partnership is to establish new ways for fans to interact with the sport during race weekends, with unique experiences for a new generation of motorsport enthusiasts and exclusive benefits for Revolut customers.

Additionally, Revolut Business will be extensively integrated into the team's financial operations. Fans will also benefit directly with Revolut powering seamless checkout solutions for team merchandise, ensuring a premium and intuitive retail experience.

"Audi is entering Formula 1 with a clear ambition," said Gernot Dollner, CEO of AUDI AG and Chairman of the Board of Sauber Motorsport AG, "to use the platform as a technologically relevant and economically sustainable investment in the future of the Audi brand. We firmly believe in the success of our project, which we are approaching with a realistic attitude and a mindset of continuous improvement. In Revolut, we have found a partner that shares our ambitions and attitude. Formula 1 is a global stage that offers us the opportunity to reach new target groups together and generate enthusiasm for our products."

"With Revolut, we have found a partner that shares our core ethos of innovation and relentless ambition," added Jonathan Wheatley. "This is more than a brand fit; it is a strategic alliance, engineered to challenge conventions in motorsport. From 2026, Revolut's digital-first solutions will power key areas of our operations while also redefining how fans and communities engage with our team - delivering a seamless and engaging experience on and off the track."

"This is a monumental partnership for Revolut and the Future Audi F1 Team," said Nik Storonsky, CEO of Revolut. "We're accelerating towards 100 million customers, and we'll be bringing them into Formula 1 with unforgettable experiences at a pivotal time for the sport. As Revolut continues to challenge the status quo in global finance, the Future Audi F1 Team is set to do the same in motorsport. With a shared outlook, global ambition and relentless drive for progress, this partnership will define what's possible in Formula 1."