Schumacher confirms discussions with Cadillac

Mick Schumacher confirms that he is in "positive" talks with Cadillac over a seat with the American team in its debut season.

At present, Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas appear to be the main contenders, but the former Haas driver insists that he too is in positive talks.

"Discussions are ongoing," he told Motorsport.com Brazil. "The communication has been very positive so far.

"They've already hired a fantastic number of people," he added. "It's an honour to be part of it, to negotiate with them, and a great position to be in."

Since being dropped by Haas, the youngster, son of F1 legend, and seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, spent two seasons as reserve driver with Mercedes, who allowed him to carry out a similar role for McLaren as well as a test role with Alpine.

Indeed, the German spent 2024 and this season as part of Alpine's Hypercar team in WEC, achieving podium finishes in Fuji (2024) and Imola and Spa Francorchamps this season. This year he also finished ninth at Le Mans.

Schumacher, like many before him, believes that, for him, F1 is unfinished business, however this is not the attitude that team boss Graeme Lowdon is looking for.

The former Manor boss is seeking drivers who are out for their team, not to prove a point.

"Everyone wants to prove something else again," he said recently. "I never look at that as the biggest motivator.

"Our team is not there as a vehicle for someone to prove a point," he added. "Our team is there to provide a position on the pitch, if you like. For someone to prove what they can do for sure, but it's not the vehicle to show the world, prove a point or whatever.

"The driver is there to do the best that they possibly can for their team," he insisted, "and they should be motivated for the team around them as well. So, I'm less keen on people who kind of want to prove a personal point."