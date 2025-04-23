Wilson appointed FIA's Deputy President for Sport

The FIA has announced that FIA President, Mohammed Ben Sulayem has nominated Malcolm Wilson OBE for the position of Deputy President for Sport.

FIA Members will vote on the nomination of Mr Wilson at the Extraordinary General Assemblies and Conference in Macau in June 2025.

Wilson is a leading figure in British motor sport. He is the Managing Director of M-Sport Ltd which has operated Ford's World Rally programme since 1997. Prior to forming M-Sport, he was a highly successful rally driver having won the British Rally in 1994. He is an Honorary Member of the British Racing Drivers Club. In 2009, he was awarded an OBE for services to motor sport in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

Under Mr Wilson's leadership M-Sport has had considerable success including winning the FIA World Rally Championship for Manufacturers in 2006 and 2007. In 2017 they won the Manufacturers' crown for a third time, and back-to-back Driver and Co-driver Championships in 2017 and 2018. Mr Wilson also worked as technical partners for Bentley Motors leading the design and development of the Continental GT3 race car and in electric motor sport for Jaguar in the I‑PACE eTROPHY.

The Deputy President for Sport is one of the most senior elected roles at the FIA serving on the World Motor Sport Council and has a wide range of responsibilities including developing global motor sport policies in collaboration with FIA Commissions and national sporting authorities and promoting safety, sustainability and innovation within the sport.

"I am delighted to nominate Malcolm Wilson OBE for the role of FIA Deputy President for Sport," said Mohammed ben Sulayem. "Malcolm has had a distinguished career in global motor sport. For over 40 years he has competed at the highest level both as a driver and technical partner to teams. This experience will be invaluable to the FIA and our Member Clubs as we continue to grow grassroots and professional motor sport, driving innovation in the sport to benefit fans, drivers and teams."

"Having started my career in motor sport in the 1970's as a driver and then technical partner to teams, it is a great honour to be nominated for the role of FIA Deputy President for Sport," said Wilson.

"The FIA has played a central role in my career, and I very much look forward to supporting the President and all the FIA family in its important mission. There has never been a more exciting time to be in motor sport, and I know first-hand the benefits the sport brings to families and communities across the world.

"I look forward to working with the President for the duration of his current term of office, bringing our sport to new audiences and ensuring we deliver the very best championships for all our competitors."