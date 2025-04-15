Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Preview - Mercedes

Toto Wolff: Bahrain was an eventful race.

George battled through several failures on his car to take P2 along with his, and the team's, third podium of the season. It was a superb drive from him under significant pressure, aided by the calm troubleshooting input from the team. We are hard at work to understand what caused the issues we had in order to avoid a repeat in the future.

For Kimi, Bahrain was an important part of the learning curve. He showed through the weekend that he had the pace to challenge for the top-five. He found himself out of position on the opening lap though and, as he fought back in the opening two stints, his tyres suffered. Switching to a different strategy, he was then unfortunate with the timing of the Safety Car and our choices didn't give him the chance to fight back to the points.

It has been easy to forget that Kimi is in the very earliest stages of his F1 career given his performances so far. Bahrain will prove an important milestone in his continued development.

We now head to Saudi Arabia for the final race in this triple-header. Although we were encouraged by our performance in Bahrain, Jeddah poses a different challenge. We go from a rear-limited track to one that is more front-limited, with several high and medium-speed sections. It would be foolish to try and predict the likely order but we will be aiming to fight for the podium once again.