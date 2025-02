Russell quickest as pre-season testing concludes

George Russell posts the quickest time, but Carlos Sainz quickest overall as pre-season testing comes to an end.

While in no way wishing to see Bahrain hit by a plague of frogs or locusts, one has to admit that such a thing wouldn't be totally out of place considering some of the red flag incidents we've witnessed over the last three days.

First there was the blackout on Wednesday, then, this morning, a stone - believed to have been thrown up by Oliver Bearman's Haas - shattered the glass in the starting gantry on the pit straight. The session resumed only to be stopped again when a marshal went missing leaving his post under-manned. Then, just minutes into this afternoon's session, out came the reds when a bus took a wrong turn and ended up on the service road beside the track.

The 'strange days' vibes continued when Lance Stroll - who missed pre-season testing in 2023 after injuring his hand in a cycling accident - reported unwell this morning meaning that teammate Fernando Alonso had to take over. The Canadian completed 34 laps in the afternoon before admitting defeat and handing the car back to the Spaniard.

Then again, with the Silverstone-based outfit not looking to have improved on its 2024 form - far from it in fact - perhaps Alonso might consider getting a sick note from his doctor until Adrian Newey is fully installed.

In many ways, that, the errant bus and stone was the only drama of the day as the teams wrapped up a busy but largely uneventful test.

While conditions were slightly warmer, a blustery wind caused problems for a number of drivers.

Due to the various unknowns it is nigh impossible to suggest a pecking order, though McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes will leave here happy, as will Williams and Alpine.

Red Bull failed to convince, Max Verstappen never looking comfortable in the RB21, though, to be fair, Lewis Hamilton also had his fair share of wobbles, the Briton only completing 47 laps before encountering an issue.

While Charles Leclerc set the pace this morning, after lunch Verstappen - who was on duty all day - wasted no time in going quicker. Alex Albon - also on duty for the entire day -subsequently went quicker only for the Dutchman to improve once again.

George Russell's timesheet-topping lap came just seven minutes before the end of the session, though fell short of Carlos Sainz' best from yesterday, and even failed to eclipse that of his former Mercedes teammate.

Further team by team details and quotes to follow.