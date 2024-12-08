Site logo

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
08/12/2024

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4
Norris McLaren NM NH
Sainz Ferrari NM NH
Leclerc Ferrari NM NH
Hamilton Mercedes NH UM
Russell Mercedes UM NH
Verstappen Red Bull NM NH
Gasly Alpine NM NH
Hulkenberg Haas NM NH
Alonso Aston Martin UM UH UH
Piastri McLaren NM NH NH
Albon Williams NM NH
Tsunoda RB NH NM
Zhou Stake NM NH NH
Stroll Aston Martin UM UH UH
Doohan Alpine NM NH
Magnussen Haas NM NH NS US
Lawson RB NM NH
Bottas Stake NM NH
Colapinto Williams NM NH
Perez Red Bull NM

Check out our Sunday gallery from the Yas Marina here.

