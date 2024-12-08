Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Norris McLaren NM NH Sainz Ferrari NM NH Leclerc Ferrari NM NH Hamilton Mercedes NH UM Russell Mercedes UM NH Verstappen Red Bull NM NH Gasly Alpine NM NH Hulkenberg Haas NM NH Alonso Aston Martin UM UH UH Piastri McLaren NM NH NH Albon Williams NM NH Tsunoda RB NH NM Zhou Stake NM NH NH Stroll Aston Martin UM UH UH Doohan Alpine NM NH Magnussen Haas NM NH NS US Lawson RB NM NH Bottas Stake NM NH Colapinto Williams NM NH Perez Red Bull NM

Check out our Sunday gallery from the Yas Marina here.