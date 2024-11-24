Las Vegas Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4 Russell Mercedes UM UH UH Hamilton Mercedes NM UH UH Sainz Ferrari NM NH NH Leclerc Ferrari NM NH NH Verstappen Red Bull NM NH NH Norris McLaren NM NH NH US Piastri McLaren NM NH NH Hulkenberg Haas NM NH NH Tsunoda RB NM UH UH Perez Red Bull NH NM NH Alonso Aston Martin NS UH UH Magnussen Haas NM NH Zhou Stake UM UH NH Colapinto Williams NH NM NH Stroll Aston Martin UM UH UH Lawson RB NM UH UH Ocon Alpine NM NH NS Bottas Stake NH NM NH Albon Williams NM NH Gasly Alpine NM NH

