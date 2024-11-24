Site logo

Las Vegas Grand Prix: Driver Tyre Strategies

NEWS STORY
24/11/2024

Details of each driver's tyre strategy during the Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Driver Team Start Stint 2 Stint 3 Stint 4
Russell Mercedes UM UH UH
Hamilton Mercedes NM UH UH
Sainz Ferrari NM NH NH
Leclerc Ferrari NM NH NH
Verstappen Red Bull NM NH NH
Norris McLaren NM NH NH US
Piastri McLaren NM NH NH
Hulkenberg Haas NM NH NH
Tsunoda RB NM UH UH
Perez Red Bull NH NM NH
Alonso Aston Martin NS UH UH
Magnussen Haas NM NH
Zhou Stake UM UH NH
Colapinto Williams NH NM NH
Stroll Aston Martin UM UH UH
Lawson RB NM UH UH
Ocon Alpine NM NH NS
Bottas Stake NH NM NH
Albon Williams NM NH
Gasly Alpine NM NH

Check out our Sunday gallery from Las Vegas here.

