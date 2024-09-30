Hamilton talks of his battle with depression

Lewis Hamilton has become the latest driver to reveal his battle with mental health as he talks of depression and bullying.

A number of drivers, most notably Lando Norris and George Russell, have previously talked of their struggles, even though, from the outside, it would appear they are living the dream.

Talking to The Times, Hamilton reveals that he was bullied at school and in later years has battled with depression.

"I think it was the pressure of the racing and struggling at school, the bullying. I had no one to talk to," says the seven-time world champion.

"I've struggled with mental health through my life, depression from a very early age when I was, like, 13, when I was in my twenties I had some really difficult phases," he adds.

Revealing that in his efforts to win the battle he has tried silent retreats, Hamilton also admits that while his previous experience of therapy didn't appear to help he might consider trying again in the future.

"I spoke to one woman, years ago, but that wasn't really helpful," he says. "I would like to find someone today."

If nothing else, the Mercedes star feels he is more mature now than at the start of his career.

"You're learning about things that have been passed down to you from your parents, noticing those patterns, how you react to things, how you can change those," he says. "So what might have angered me in the past doesn't anger me today. I am so much more refined."

The Briton also reveals that during the pandemic he began a routine which he believes has really helped, waking up at 5 am to meditate and then heading out for a run.

"It's a really great way of getting in touch with myself, my inner feelings, understanding what I can do," he says.