Bahrain to host 2025 pre-season testing

Though it doesn't host the opening round of the 2025 season, which instead takes place in Melbourne, Bahrain is to host next year's pre-season test.

The Manama circuit has hosted pre-season testing on six separate occasions since 2009, with its consistent weather conditions, mixture of high and low speed corners, and two long straights enabling the ten teams to put their cars through their paces and gather maximum data ahead of the season.

The Bahrain International Circuit was the first Middle Eastern venue to welcome Formula 1 when it hosted its inaugural Grand Prix in 2004, and in the 20 years since, the 5.42-kilometre circuit has delivered nine winners from five different teams, with Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc all claiming victory from the current grid.

The 2025 Formula 1 season, the 75th anniversary year for the sport, will kick-off in Australia, followed by China and Japan, and as part of the continued drive in sustainability with the sport on track to become Net Zero by 2030, a significant percentage of freight will remain at the Bahrain International Circuit for when F1 returns for the Bahrain Grand Prix on 11-13 April.

